WrestleQuest Reveals New Location, Jake the Snake, and More in Gameplay Trailer

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games gave fans a welcome up-close look at the anticipated WrestleQuest, though they went one further and added commentary to the new gameplay. In the new video, which you can find below, Zack Manko gives players a glimpse at the jungles of WrestleQuest as well as new enemies like the Money Pig, who is taken down by a massive slam. We then see Muchacho Man picking up some things in the world and navigating brightly lit crystal caves that contain spouts of fire and a variety of color-based puzzles. We even get a look at Jake the Snake and teases of what fans will find when they visit all the Macho Man statues, and you can find the full video below.

In the caves, players will interact with color bulbs that can be manipulated by putting color sheets over top of them. When done the color sheet changes the color of the rock, and will affect the colored crystals that match it. This will allow you to navigate through the cave and Manko teased you can also combine colors to create new colors and interact more with the environment.

We then see Jake the Snake standing in the middle of a statue area, and he's massive, as all the bosses seem to be. We don't get to see that boss fight play out though, as we then move to the larger world map. Here we stumble upon one of many Macho Man statues in the world, and Manko teases that if you visit all of them you might just get "the best prize".

"WrestleQuest is a celebration of wrestling, the wrestling community and the wrestlers themselves, so the team at Mega Cat are incredibly proud of the roster of legends that agreed to join our game," said James Deighan, Founder of Mega Cat Studios. "Seeing so many of our wrestling heroes come to life in WrestleQuest is truly an honor. And our new trailer highlights the talent that players will meet in the game from the Road Warriors to Sgt Slaughter. But fans should be prepared for some big surprises too." You can find the official description for WrestleQuest below.

"In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage, our hero must immerse themselves in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test their athleticism but also their will and conscience. Players will evolve from an aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and slamming to the top of the pro wrestling food chain, while selecting the right moves, style, taunts and entrance to ensure they're the cream of the crop. But success in the wrestling world requires allies, so forming the ultimate party will be vital, as you work together to crush the competition and tag team your way to triumph.

The road to the world championship has been paved by the legends who came before – all who make an appearance in one way or another. As our hero progresses through their quest, they'll note homages to "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more."

WrestleQuest will hit Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 8th.

Are you excited for WrestleQuest? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!