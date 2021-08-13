✖

Legendary wrestling star and trainer Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89. The news was confirmed by Cauliflower Alley Club (via Fightful), though at this time no cause of death has been revealed. They posted the news on Twitter, writing "We've received the sad news that wrestling Legend Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89. Known not only for his wrestling, but for training Mick Foley, Shane Douglas and others. We send our sincerest condolences to his family,friends and many fans the world over. R.I.P" Our thoughts are with DeNucci's family and friends at this time.

DeNucci competed all over the world in the wrestling ring, though he got his start in Montreal, and would be approached by Tony Lanza to become a wrestler. He would train under Lanza and eventually adopt a heel persona, though he would later end up teaming with the original Dino Bravo, adopting the name Dominic Bravo to compete as the Bravo Brothers (via SlamWrestling).

He would end up competing in Canada, the United States, Japan, and Australia, and would beat Ray Stevens to become United States Champion. He would become a major star in Australia, and then later would make his way to the WWF. He would team with the younger Dino Bravo as well as Bruno Sammartino, Pat Barrett, and Victor Riviera, but WWF was really where he made his name as an expert trainer, as he would work with Hulk Hogan and Superstar Billy Graham during his tenure there.

While he then left WWF, he would go on to open a wrestling school, and that's where he would train future stars Mick Foley and Shane Douglas. In 2012 he would be inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and was going to be presented with the Trainer Award at The Cauliflower Alley Club's 2020 reunion.

Our thoughts go out to DeNucci's family and friends at this difficult time.