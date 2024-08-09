Wrestling Legend Kevin Sullivan Dead at 74

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan has passed away at 74 years old. Sullivan had been battling health issues in recent months, and his struggles physically began at an autograph signing in May, as he suffered a “devastating accident” that resulted in emergency surgery. Sullivan struggled to function independently after the incident. This sparked a GoFundMe page being set up for Sullivan in July. The GoFundMe raised funds to assist Sullivan with his medical costs. Sullivan’s passing was confirmed from Florida wrestling personality Barry Rose in a statement.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan,” Rose wrote. “May he RIP and his family, friends and fans find comfort in how much he was loved.”

Sullivan began wrestling in 1970, utilizing an amateur style in the Boston area. He eventually made his way to Championship Wrestling from Florida and Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1980s. There, Sullivan began to make his name, forming a stable called The Varsity Club alongside WWE Hall of Famers Mike Rotunda and Rick Steiner. The Varsity Club feuded with wrestling legends like Dusty Rhodes and The Road Warriors.

Sullivan next took his talents to ECW where he began to tap into his hardcore side. He wrestled in bunkhouse and steel cage matches and worked alongside notable ECW names like Taz, Terry Funk, and Shane Douglas. He is a two-time ECW Tag Team Champion with Taz.

After ECW, Sullivan returned to World Championship Wrestling for an extended run that ultimately ran up until his retirement. His most recent involvement in the pro wrestling world came in June 2016 at Ring of Honor, as he made a surprise appearance during an unsanctioned match between Steve Corino and BJ Whitmer. Sullivan then formed an alliance with Whitmer and Punishment Martinez, better known today as WWE’s Damian Priest. Three years later, Sullivan wrestled Brian Pillman Jr. (WWE’s Lexis King) in a no holds barred match at 69 years old in what would be his final match.

“Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote on social media. “He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans.”