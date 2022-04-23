Wrestling Legend has Reportedly Signed a new Deal With WWE

✖

It appears a WWE Legend has "quietly signed" a new deal with WWE, which if true will put a hold on any rumored plans with All Elite Wrestling. The report comes from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, who states that the reason Bret Hart is working with FTR at an independent event and not in AEW is because Hart has quietly signed a lucrative deal with WWE. That would mean he wouldn't be able to work in AEW, though it seems he is allowed to work independent shows. You can find Meltzer's quote from the newsletter below.

"The reason this is on an indie show and not AEW is that those in AEW are of the belief that Hart quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal that would ban him from appearing on AEW shows. But he is allowed to do indie shows, so that loophole allowed this to happen," Meltzer wrote.

There had been several teases from AEW talent like CM Punk and FTR, and both have been open about being huge fans of the wrestling icon. That's why it was assumed Hart would make his way to AEW in at least a small role to manage them, but those teases stopped and this could be the reason why. The good news is that even if he did sign with WWE, fans will at least get Hart and FTR this June.

They will partner up at Big Time Wrestling's event in Webster, MA, and the match will be between FTR and Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson, and they will be accompanied by Arn Anderson. You can get more details on that here, and you can find the official description below.

"Everyone's demanding it! Everyone thinks they know where it's going to happen... well, it's going to happen only one place and that place is Big Time Wrestling Friday, June 10th at the iconic Webster Town Hall in Webster, MA! It's Old School 2022 when The Hitman Bret Hart leads FTR to battle with Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson accompanied by The Enforcer Arn Anderson! Plus an all star card! Doors open at 5:45PM. Meet Bret, FTR and all the stars 6-8PM. First match 8PM."

Hart recently addressed FTR and Punk's tributes to him in AEW on The Dropkick Podcast. "Just that I appreciate them [Dax Harwood & CM Punk paying tribute to him in AEW], I appreciate... it means a lot to me for them to be big fans of mine and I try to cheer them on as much as possible. I wish I could see them more often and be more of an input to helping them with their careers but, I just want them to know that I'll always be in their corner cheering them on," Hart said.

It remains to be seen when Hart will turn up on WWE TV again, but if he's signed a new deal, it would be hard to imagine a scenario where WWE wouldn't feature him in some way.