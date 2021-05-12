WWE 2K22: Fans Vote for Which Superstars Should Be on the Cover

✖

WWE dropped the first trailer for WWE 2K22 during WrestleMania 37 last month, confirming that the video game series would be returning after a heavily-criticized WWE 2K20 and a year-long hiatus. Details about the game are slowly being released, but it has yet to be confirmed who will grace the cover of this year's game. Since 2K Sports first started publishing the series in 2013 the cover stars have included The Rock, John Cena, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Roman Reigns/Becky Lynch. The @WWEonFox Twitter account recently polled fans to see who they want on the cover this year and Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks were "overwhelmingly" the top two picks.

Despite COVID-19, McIntyre still had a banner year in 2020 by winning the Royal Rumble, beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and holding the WWE Championship for the majority of the year across two reigns. Banks, meanwhile, finally saw her feud with Bayley culminate in a Hell in a Cell Match (an obvious Match of the Year contender) and win back the SmackDown Women's Championship. On top of dominating the WWE Women's Division both alongside and against Bayley, Banks made her acting debut as Koska Reeves in two episodes of The Mandalorian.

We asked and you OVERWHELMINGLY voted @DMcIntyreWWE & @SashaBanksWWE as the cover Superstars for #WWE2k22! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/QpFC4DAlfm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 12, 2021

Both McIntyre and Banks were in marquee matches at WrestleMania 37 last month, but both came out on the losing end. McIntyre lost to Bobby Lashley in a WWE Championship match to open the event, while Banks dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Bianca Belair in Night One's main event.

McIntyre argued in a new interview this week that the loss was actually important to his character long-term.

"I honestly think it's important for my character," McIntyre said on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast. "Aside from making a main event performer that Brock [Lesnar] did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character. I overcame a lot this year, there's been a lot of Drew content and it would have been an amazing moment. The fans were responding positively and I didn't know how they were gonna respond. I think [losing] is important for me as a character and I think that's part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time.

"I'm not Superman like [John] Cena was a Superman and he'd always overcome all the time but people struggle to relate to Superman, He's from a different planet, he's made of steel and he shoots laser from his eyes," he continued. "I'm more like Batman, like I'm very flawed in many ways and I have to keep overcoming, especially as a larger-than-life good guy."