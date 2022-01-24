WWE 2K22: First Round of Wrestler Ratings Released (UPDATE)

WWE 2K22 is set for release on March 11, and in the meantime, 2K has been teasing fans with little pieces of content to build up hype for the game. That includes slowly releasing the ratings for some of the game’s top wrestlers, indicating how well they’ll play in the ring. So far five wrestlers have been assigned their ratings, including the four members of the New World Order available via the nWo 4-Life edition in Hulk Hogan (92), Kevin Nash (90), Scott Hall (90) and Syxx (aka X-Pac and Sean Waltman) 88. Bobby Lashley was the first member of the current roster to earn a rating, bringing in a 91.

Officially, only the NWO members, Lashley, Edge and Rey Mysterio (the game’s cover star) are listed as official members of the 2K22 roster, though the various trailers and screenshots have indicated the roster will be considerably larger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DID WE HEAR Roster AND Ratings Reveal?! 😉



The Almighty @fightbobby is bringing the HURT to #WWE2K22! Wanna know his official rating? We'll let him tell you.



Start taking care of BUSINESS on March 11 when you pre-order #WWE2K22 today! pic.twitter.com/r4BCwf0zTt — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) January 24, 2022

The nWo 4-Life edition is officially listed as “The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch.”

Update: Drew McIntyre was the latest star to receive his wrestler rating on Tuesday. Like Lashley, he’s been given a 91 rating.

https://twitter.com/Smacktalks/status/1486013564888440843?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mysterio recently took part in a press conference as part of the promotion for him being this year’s cover star, in which he shed some light on which of his matches will be featured in the 2K Showcase mode that centers around his career.

“Without a doubt. We have the very first WrestleMania moment where it’s Eddie versus Rey Mysterio, WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania goes Hollywood,” Mysterio said. “That moment right there, that’s what kicked off this feud between Eddie Guerrero and myself, And shortly after, Eddie left us… and there was another special moment that came out of that where I was able to face HBK in a memorable show that we had that night displayed for Eddie’s passing, you know?”

“And as hard as that was, that moment was very special and I knew that Eddie was looking down and enjoying that night, along with all of us that were part of that event,” Mysterio said. “But yeah, HBK versus Rey Mysterio. Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 21. We have Undertaker, Rey Mysterio at the Rumble and you can keep going on and on.”