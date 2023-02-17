WWE 2K23 Reveals New Footage of Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and More

WWE 2K23 recently revealed the full day one roster for this year's game, and while we wait for all of the superstar ratings, 2K has revealed some new footage. As part of a roster reveal video focused on the Women's Division, we got a new trailer that gives fans a glimpse of entrances and in-ring gameplay, and the superstars featured in the new footage include Shotzi, Asuka, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey. You can watch the new trailer in the video below.

While the day-one roster is impressive, there are some current stars who aren't included, and hopefully, they will make it into the game through the upcoming DLC packs. Like in 2K22, there will be five packs, and if they follow last year's example, they will include 4 to 5 Superstars to add to the playable roster.

2K has also yet to pull the curtain back on other big modes like Universe, MyFACTION, MyRise, and MyGM. That said, in a recent interview with 2K23 Creative Director Lynell Jinks, we did get an update on what MyGM is adding to the mix compared to last year's game.

"Yeah, that was the focus was just adding more, right? We tried to do that and we did add more of that stuff post-release in WWE 2K22, and this year it's just about more. More GMs. You can play up to four locally, in other ways if you know how to (laughs), but it's still not a true online experience, unfortunately. But more match types, more championships, more local talent. It's just more," Jinks said.

"And again, with everything, the motto is even stronger for a reason. It's just built... We're building on everything that we did in WWE 2K22 and just trying to just add more to it. I think Bryan (Williams), you said it. You said, 'Beautiful chaos.' That beautiful chaos. That is professional wrestling, right? Just do whatever the heck that it is that you want and that's the end goal. And every year we're going to keep striving for that," Jinks said.

There are four editions of the game, and two editions will give you unique bonuses as well as early access to the game. The four editions are split into Standard, Cross-gen, Deluxe, and Icon, and you can find all of the details on each one below. You can also get the details on how to get Bad Bunny's playable character into the game, as this will be his WWE 2K debut.

The WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs, the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

