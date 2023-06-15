WWE 2K23's Race to NXT DLC Is Now Live, New Entrances and Images Revealed

WWE 2K23 just added a number of NXT favorites to the stacked 2K23 roster in its latest Race to NXT DLC, and the update is now live across all versions of the game. The Race to NXT pack doesn't just bring rising stars though, as WWE Hall of Famer and world-respected wrestling legend Harley Race makes his 2K23 debut in the pack as well. Joining Race are four NXT favorites, which include The Don of NXT himself Tony D'Angelo, the Diamond Mine powerhouse Ivy Nile, the sleepy but always deadly Wendy Choo, and the right-hand man of the Champion Trick Williams. All five Superstars are now available in the game, though the update does bring another surprise or two.

Those who have the season pass or purchase the Race to NXT pack will also get 50 new moves and taunts to work with in the game, as well as MyFACTION cards for each Superstar included in the DLC. Two more packs are left in the Season Pass, though 2K23 has also added more Superstars through free roster updates.

2K also announced some upcoming events for MyFACTION, starting with The Island against The Dungeon. This will offer a series of unique match-ups that will have players stepping into the boots of the legendary Anoa'i family taking on members of the legendary Hart family, and it all kicks off on June 21st. The top prize of the event is an Amethyst Solo Sikoa card, and then 2K will open up the Amethyst Token Market on June 16th, allowing players to start purchasing cards in that group if they've purchased enough cards in the Ruby Token Market.

There will also be a WWE SuperCard-themed Live Event that will reward players with an Amethyst Ricochet card on June 17th, and that will be followed by a Money in the Bank "Cash-In Collective" card collection and a Live Event that will reward some with an Amethyst Eddie Guerrero card. Those will both start on June 23rd. Last but not east, the Faction Wars Ladder will be extended until June 23rd. You can find the final two DLC packs coming for the game below.

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19

Bray Wyatt;

Zeus;

Valhalla;

Joe Gacy;

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres;

Wade Barrett;

Damon Kemp;

Andre Chase;

Nathan Frazer.

