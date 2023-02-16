WWE 2K23: Watch Every Superstar Entrance Released So Far

With WWE 2K23 hitting consoles and PC on March 14th, 2K is pulling back the curtain on more and more details, including the full roster. New gameplay has also been revealed through hands-on impressions and official trailers, but now some of the full superstar entrances are starting to make their way online, and we've collected them all in one place. So far we've seen 2K23 entrances featuring superstars like Cody Rhodes, Lita, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Cora Jade, and more, and new ones will likely be released over the next week or two. You can hit the next slide to check out all of the entrances revealed so far, and we'll continually update this story with new ones as they are released.

2K23 will feature an impressive roster of Legends, current stars, and celebrities, though the roster will continue to grow through the release of several DLC packs. WWE 2K22 had five packs in total and each one featured 4 to 5 additional Superstars to play as, so it's expected that 2K23 will follow suit.

While the roster is impressive, WWE brought back several stars to the company late last year, and that means there are some notable stars missing from the opening-day lineup. Right now superstars like Hit Row, Tegan Nox, Emma, Valhalla, Bronson Reed, Mia Yim (Michin), and Bray Wyatt are all missing from the current lineup, and NXT stars like Lyra Valkyria, Meiko Satomura, Briggs and Jensen, Chase U, Schism, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, and Sol Ruca are also not yet included, but some of these could end up being included in the DLC.

The WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs, the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23?