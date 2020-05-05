ACH Apologizes for His Angry Twitter Rants Directed at WWE

✖

ACH, formerly known as NXT star Jordan Myles, found himself in the middle of a controversy back in late 2019 that centered around a potentially racist t-shirt design, a string of angry tweets and videos and a quiet departure form the WWE. The whole thing started back in October when WWE released Myles' first shirt design, which he claimed to resemble blackface. WWE released a statement in response, saying they had collaborated with Myles on the design and that he had signed off on it, but Myles denied that claim and posted a series of emails attempting to prove WWE as at fault.

Then in mid-November he announced via video that he had quit WWE, calling the company racist.

"As of today, I'd like to officially announce that I quit f—ing WWE," Myles said. "I am no longer employed, I refuse to work for racists... I f—ing quit. F— them. I hate that f—ing company and everything they f—ing stand for. All they ever did was hold our f—ing people back. I do this s— for the culture. I don't need anyone's f—ing permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don't ever call me by that slave name."

He was quietly granted his release shortly after that.

Since then Myles has popped up a few times on the independent scene. However in a new interview with Submission Squad, he humbly apologized for his comments directed at WWE.

"I had a meltdown in front of the entire world. I broke down in front of the entire world. I said so much stuff and if I was to go back and take it all back...it really sticks to me," Myles said [h/t Fightful for transcript]. "I went from working my dream job, providing for myself. I was finally at a space in my life that I worked for to where I was starting to feel comfortable. I've sacrificed a lot of pro wrestling, and I don't expect anything back, but I made a lot of sacrifices. I'm ashamed of myself. I'm embarrassed. This is something that I'll never be able to shake. I know I embarrassed a lot of people. Most importantly, I embarrassed myself. I'm just not used to this type of negativity and attention. Waking up angry for no reason, mad at the world. Truth be told, it's all my fault. I'll take the blame for this."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.