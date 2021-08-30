✖

Adam Cole's WWE contract was set to expire last Friday and over the weekend neither he nor WWE made any comments about his future with the company. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a new report on Monday stating that, despite his recent meeting with Vince McMahon going well, the former NXT Champion is now "100% a free agent). Cole's contract originally expired in July, though he signed a short-term extension that would keep him in the fold through NXT TakeOver 36 on Aug. 21. That show saw him lose a Two-out-of-Three Falls match against former Undisputed Era member and rival Kyle O'Reilly.

With Cole now a free agent, there will be immediate speculation that his next home will be All Elite Wrestling. Cole's significant other Dr. Britt Baker is one of the company's biggest stars and it's well-known that Cole is close friends with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

The only confirmation Cole has made about his future is that his Twitch channel wouldn't be going anywhere regardless of where he signed next. Cole had been able to keep his channel running while in WWE because NXT does not have the same restrictions with wrestlers working with third-party companies as the main roster does.

"I love you all so much," Cole said during a recent stream. "I wish so bad that I could just stream for a few more hours. But it makes me so happy to even stream for a little bit, and it's why when I say, no matter what, there is a 0% chance that this channel is ever going away. I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart and I love you guys. That's how important you are to me, because you guys make me feel very important. There's been a lot going on lately, and I just want to make sure everyone knows this is going nowhere. This is going absolutely nowhere."

As for Baker, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion has made it abundantly clear in interviews that she's always wanted to work in the same promotion as Cole.

"I know this is going to create a little bit of controversy, but I would love to work in the same company one day. I think it would make things a little bit easier," she told Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions earlier this year. "With that being said, I'm probably never leaving AEW because that's my home. I'd say absence makes the heart grow fonder. Being apart it sucks, but it makes it that much more special to get to see each other again when you get a week to hang out instead of two days."

Where do you think Cole winds up next? Let us know your predictions in the comments below and stay tuned for full coverage of AEW's All Out pay-per-view this Sunday!