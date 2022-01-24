Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) Gives Update on His Future in Pro Wrestling

Adam Scherr, better known to wrestling fans as Braun Strowman, was suddenly released by the WWE back on June 2, 2021. Since then he’s competed in four matches — once for EC3’s Free The Narrative, once for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling and twice for Northeast Wrestling — while also making an appearance at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle alongside EC3 and Wesley Blake as the Control Your Narrative faction. Scherr has reportedly drawn interest from a number of promotions, but in a new interview with CBS Sports this week he confirmed he has no interest in signing a full-time contract anywhere at this time.

“I’m not looking for a full-time signing,” Scherr said. “I’m looking to enjoy some of my time. I love the art of professional wrestling and eight years with WWE was very time-consuming. I was very, very blessed with the opportunities that I had. I got to see the world and all these things. But it’s been nice having these last six months to take a step back and breathe for a second. I forgot about all these little things in life that mean so much. Time flies by and you forget about it. You don’t get a chance to do it. So I’m catching up on spending time with my family and loved ones. Working on my mental health and my physical health. Working on the tolls of eight years of being a WWE superstar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Being full-time on TV every week, I’m not going to lie, it’s stressful,” he added. “It’s nice not having that added stress element every week. Right now, I’m just looking to enjoy my time. Have fun, sell out some buildings, raise some money for some charities, and just go out there and do what I do, and that’s put smiles on people’s faces.”

Scherr, coming from a strongman background, initially signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2013 and would jump to the main roster two years later as a member of the Wyatt Family without working on the NXT roster. His biggest match came right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when, after Roman Reigns dropped out of WrestleMania 36, he filled in and defeated Goldberg in the main event of Night Two to win his first and only Universal Championship. He would hold the title until SummerSlam 2020 before dropping it to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.