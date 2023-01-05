WWE & A&E Reveal One Show Is Possibly Not Making Return to 2023 Lineup

Today WWE and A&E revealed their returning programming lineup for 2023, and the new premieres will kick off on February 19th. The lineup will include season 3 of Biography: WWE Legends, season 2 of WWE Rivals, and season 2 of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. One show doesn't seem to be making a return though (via PWMania), and that is Smack Talk. The show featured Booker T, Jackie Redmond, and Peter Rosenberg, and would air after Legends and Rivals and would reveal segments and details that didn't make the cut of either show. It isn't part of this initial lineup, but that doesn't necessarily mean it won't make a return down the road. For now though, it seems out of the mix.

Biography: WWE Legends' third season will feature six more documentaries, and will boast a lineup that includes Cyna, Dusty Rhodes, The nWo, Kane, Jake Roberts, and The Iron Sheik. There were also previous reports that season 3 would feature Randy Orton, Ricky Steamboat, and Paige (now Saraya), but those aren't included in the current lineup.

Rivals season 2 and Most Wanted Treasures will join Biography on February 19th, but so far no details have been revealed regarding the lineups or guests for those shows. Most Wanted Treasures is making a return after a season away, and it remains to be seen if AJ Francis will be hosting again now that he's back with WWE.

As for Smack Talk, you can find the official description below.

"Featuring WWE Legend Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg and WWE host Jackie Redmond, "WWE Smack Talk" breaks down the biggest moments from each Sunday's episode of "Biography: WWE Legends" and "WWE Rivals" as well as reveals new information that didn't make the cut. Along the way, Booker, Peter and Jackie will welcome WWE Legends, current Superstars and other celebrity guests to further discuss the night's events."

Are you excited for the new WWE & A&E lineup? Let us know in the comments!