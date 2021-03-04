Chris Jericho Says WWE Disrespected Two Legends Before They Signed With AEW

✖

Since December, All Elite Wrestling has added two wrestling legends to its roster in "The Icon" Sting and Paul Wight (formerly known as The Big Show). Both men were under contract with WWE prior to joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, and Chris Jericho reflected on their moves while speaking with Digital Spy earlier this week.

"These are guys that were kind of almost insulted in their WWE runs," Jericho said. "[Sting and Wight were] definitely not treated with too much respect over the last few years.

He then went on to make the bold claim that AEW treats legends of the wrestling business better than WWE does.

"We treat our legends with respect, we don't make jokes out of them and WWE is notorious for that, whether it's Sting, Paul Wight, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes, throw in Chris Jericho," he said. "We know how to treat our legendary performers with respect and make them all look great and make them all worthy of being in AEW because if they aren't worthy of being in AEW why would they be there? Everybody's that's under contract in AEW is there and designed to be as much of a star as they possibly can be."

Sting will make his in-ring debut with AEW in a Street Fight at Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, while Wight will serve as a commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation when it premieres later this month.

Do you agree with Jericho? Let us know in the comments below!

Here's the card for Sunday's Revolution event: