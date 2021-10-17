Everything Announced for WWE and AEW TV This Week (Oct. 17)

WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view is on Thursday, AEW Dynamite is stuck on Saturday once again and NXT 2.0 has one week left to build towards the 2021 Halloween Havoc special event. As a result, plenty of matches between both companies have been announced ahead of time for the weekly lineup of programming. And while there won’t be another head-to-head confrontation between the two promotions like AEW Rampage and Friday Night SmackDown had last week, it doesn’t sound like the “wrestling war” between WWE and AEW is ending anytime soon. Check out the full lineups for Monday Night Raw, NXT 2.0, Crown Jewel, AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite in the list below!
Monday Night Raw (Oct. 18)
- Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Beliar — “The EST” could wind up being a double champ by the end of this week, and the jury is still out over whether or not Flair will have any role in Crown Jewel.
- King of The Ring Semifinals: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal — Woods has said in countless interviews and video promos that he values winning King of the Ring more than anything else in the WWE. Unfortunately, that has led to many pessimistic fans believing that’s the exact reason while he’ll lose
- Queen’s Crown Semifinals: Shayna Baszler vs. Doudrop — The winner will take on Zelina Vega at Crown Jewel
- Randy Orton & Riddle vs. The Street Profits
- Big E & Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode — McIntyre has already poked fun at how this is a rematch.
WWE NXT (Oct. 19)
- Io Shira/Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell/Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolan/Jacy Jayne — A member of each tag team will compete in a triple threat
- Odyssey Jones vs. Andrew Chase
- Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker vs. Grizzled Young Veterans — the reigning NXT Champion and No. 1 contender will team up once again, this time against GYV
- Tony D’Angelo vs. TBA
Crown Jewel (Oct. 21)
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
- WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
- Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Goldberg vs. Big E (No Holds Barred)
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)
- King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal/Xavier Woods)
- Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler/Doudrop)
- Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
It’s worth noting that, despite recent reports about WWE wanting to make the Saudi Arabia events more substantial to the ongoing TV product, the oddsmakers aren’t expecting any title to change hands during the show.
Friday Night SmackDown (Oct. 22)
Nothing has been officially announced for the show, mostly because it will see the immediate fallout from Crown Jewel. Barring any travel issues, this will be the first time fans will see the updated Blue Brand roster following this year’s Draft.
AEW Rampage (Oct. 22)
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay
- PAC vs. Andrade
The spoilers for this episode have already made their way online as the show was taped after the Oct. 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite (Oct. 23)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black III
- Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes
- Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston