Everything Announced for WWE and AEW TV This Week (Oct. 17)

WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view is on Thursday, AEW Dynamite is stuck on Saturday once again and NXT 2.0 has one week left to build towards the 2021 Halloween Havoc special event. As a result, plenty of matches between both companies have been announced ahead of time for the weekly lineup of programming. And while there won’t be another head-to-head confrontation between the two promotions like AEW Rampage and Friday Night SmackDown had last week, it doesn’t sound like the “wrestling war” between WWE and AEW is ending anytime soon. Check out the full lineups for Monday Night Raw, NXT 2.0, Crown Jewel, AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite in the list below!

Do you think any of the shows will hit us with big surprises this week? Will any titles change hands in Saudi Arabia on Thursday?

Monday Night Raw (Oct. 18)

Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Beliar — “The EST” could wind up being a double champ by the end of this week, and the jury is still out over whether or not Flair will have any role in Crown Jewel.

Queen’s Crown Semifinals: Shayna Baszler vs. Doudrop — The winner will take on Zelina Vega at Crown Jewel

Randy Orton & Riddle vs. The Street Profits

Big E & Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode — McIntyre has already poked fun at how this is a rematch.

Well I am a sucker for first-time matches https://t.co/Qbk11M62NW — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 16, 2021

WWE NXT (Oct. 19)

Io Shira/Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell/Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolan/Jacy Jayne — A member of each tag team will compete in a triple threat

Odyssey Jones vs. Andrew Chase

Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker vs. Grizzled Young Veterans — the reigning NXT Champion and No. 1 contender will team up once again, this time against GYV

Tony D’Angelo vs. TBA

One competitor from each tag team will battle in a Triple Threat Match Tuesday night on #WWENXT 2.0.



Who will represent each tandem? pic.twitter.com/sXioHdJxA8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 17, 2021

Crown Jewel (Oct. 21)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal/Xavier Woods)

Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler/Doudrop)

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

It’s worth noting that, despite recent reports about WWE wanting to make the Saudi Arabia events more substantial to the ongoing TV product, the oddsmakers aren’t expecting any title to change hands during the show.

Friday Night SmackDown (Oct. 22)

Nothing has been officially announced for the show, mostly because it will see the immediate fallout from Crown Jewel. Barring any travel issues, this will be the first time fans will see the updated Blue Brand roster following this year’s Draft.

AEW Rampage (Oct. 22)

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

PAC vs. Andrade

The spoilers for this episode have already made their way online as the show was taped after the Oct. 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite (Oct. 23)