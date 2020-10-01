Miro Reveals Insane Idea Vince McMahon Had for the Lana-Bobby Lashley Love Triangle Storyline

✖

The wrestler Miro, formerly Rusev of the WWE, has joined the ranks of All Elite Wrestling, looking to turn a new page in his career as a professional wrestler, but he recently had the opportunity to dive into a story line that never took shape during his time within Vince McMahon's career involving his lady love in Lana and the muscle bound threat of Bobby Lashley. Vince has been legendary in the past for some of his "outside of the box" ideas and this is certainly one of the biggest examples that we've heard in recent memory!

Rusev, as many know, was let go from World Wrestling Entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic, when the organization released a number of wrestlers in their bid to "cut costs". This turned out to work well for Miro, as he was quickly snagged by Cody Rhodes and the creative minds behind All Elite Wrestling. Wrestling for around ten years in the WWE, he has recently started a new career as a streamer to boot!

Miro had this to say about the insane story line on AEW's podcast, Unrestricted, that was originally formulated by Vince McMahon during his stint within World Wrestling Entertainment:

"They wanted [Lana] to say I was a sex addict, but the original pitch was that I have erectile dysfunction. They really wanted to kill me, completely. I don't think in anybody's eyes how the babyface has erectile dysfunction that he's a good guy. There's nothing wrong with people who have erectile dysfunction, people take care of it, but that was not the case here. There was no coming back from it. Absolutely no coming back from it. I told them, 'Vince, this is going to bury me completely.' He already had the man who took my wife, then I have erectile dysfunction, and I'm going to lose. I wasn't supposed to lose, that just changed with time. I said it was a better idea if we do the sex addict thing, and he went for it right away. Thank God I did not have erectile dysfunction as a character,"

