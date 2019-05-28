Vince Russo Fires off Conspiracy Theory That WWE and AEW Are Working Together

All Elite Wrestling has been the hottest topic of the wrestling world ever since their Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Saturday night. In the first five months of the promotion’s existence it already has a billionaire as the financial backer, a television deal that will put a live weekly show on TNT every week and more than 40 signed wrestlers. The company even started getting loud chants on WWE television this week, and that was before Sami Zayn may (or may not) have gone off-script by name-dropping them.

But Vince Russo isn’t buying it. The former creative writer for WWF, WCW and TNA Impact took to Twitter on Tuesday with the conspiracy theory that AEW and WWE are secretly working together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together —NONE,” Russo wrote in a series of tweets. “Several things don’t add up. When you look at the entire picture it becomes evident. I’m going to invite the @CnsprcyHrsmn on the new ‘Truth with Consequences’ to lay this all out. Bro — YOU’RE BEING WORKED.”

“Don’t misunderstand me-if @WWE & @AEWrestling are working together-as I believe they are-it’s a GOOD THING if it makes the wrestling product better for the casual fans,” he continued. “I’m just saying-don’t be worked. This has happened once before with ECW/WWE. History tends to repeat itself.”

Wrestling fans on Twitter and Reddit were quick to roll their eyes at the theory.

Cody Rhodes made a not-too-subtle nod to the WWE during his entrance at Double or Nothing, smashing a stone throne with a sledgehammer that seemed to be a direct reference to Triple H’s WrestleMania entrances.

“I loved when Triple H came out at WrestleMania 30, and he was kind of like of Shao Khan, and it was really cool. The throne kind of really symbolized his reign,” Rhodes said after the show. “I’m going to play ball. I know we don’t say ‘competition,’ but it pretty much stands for itself.”

AEW president Tony Khan said during a press conference after Double or Nothing that he’s more concerned about making the best product possible rather than attempt to directly compete with the much-larger WWE.

“Everybody’s trying to get something out of this,” Khan said. “We all just want to do the best show. If any of us — if the competition feuds our fire, that’s great. For me, I’m just trying to do the best show possible. I’m not really thinking about their shows. I hope their shows are great, because the best time for wrestling, everybody was doing great stuff.”

AEW’s next event, Fyter Fest, will take place on June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida.