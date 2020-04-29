Aiden English Says Most of WWE Lines for Rusev Day Were Thrown Out

✖

The trio of Rusev, Lana and Aiden English — better known as Rusev Day — was one of the most popular acts in the entire WWE from late 2017 through mid 2018. But after a critically panned storyline where English claimed that Lana had slept with him behind Rusev's back the group was inexplicably dissolved, with the married couple later turning back into heels while English stopped being an active wrestler and was moved to the 205 Live desk. To this day fans still wonder why WWE deliberately sabotaged Rusev Day given its unexpected popularity, and any chances of the group reforming were effectively killed back on April 15 when both English and Rusev were released by the WWE.

In a new interview with Inside The Ropes English talked about his time in the group and revealed how the three had ignored a majority of the lines thrown at them by WWE's team of writers.

"All those backstage [segments], we pretty much took what they wrote for us and threw it out," English said (h/t Fightful for transcript). 'I'm just gonna say this goofy stuff.' I loved it. Even though I'm still doing the singing entrances, with promos and backstages, I was being me as a performer. People saw these two characters who for a long time were kinda in these boxes. All of a sudden, we get a chance to play and experiment and be themselves. People saw that and I think that's what resonated."

Between the 90-day no compete clauses in their contracts and the coronavirus pandemic shutting down just about every other promotion in the world, it could be quite some time before either English or Rusev are seen in a wrestling ring again. Meanwhile Lana, who signed a new deal last year, has still been featured on WWE television as Bobby Lashley's (storyline) wife.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since April 15:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

Cain Velasquez

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Writer)

Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)

Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)

Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)

Gerald Brisco

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.