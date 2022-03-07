WWE Says WrestleMania 38 Match is In Jeopardy Due to Injury

WrestleMania 38 is supposed to feature a match between AJ Styles and Edge at AT&T Stadium, but WWE is now claiming the match is in jeopardy. Last week’s Monday Night Raw closed out with Edge demanding who would answer his open challenge, and once Styles stepped up Edge demanded he get the “pitbull” Styles that was WWE Championship and not Omos’ “b—” from the last year. He then turned heel by nailing Styles with a low blow and nailing him with a pair of Con-Chair-To’s to close out the night.

WWE posted an update on Monday, stating, “Following Edge’s vicious assault on last week’s Raw, and as a result of consecutive Con-Chair-Tos, it has been determined that AJ Styles has suffered a severe neck contusion. At this time, it is unclear how the injury will affect The Phenomenal One on his Road to WrestleMania, where he is slated to battle The Rated-R Superstar.”

This is likely a storyline injury to further the drama between the two, as Edge is booked to appear on Raw once again tonight to address his actions. Other things booked for the show are a Miz & Logan Paul “homecoming,” an appearance from Jerry Lawler and a triple threat tag team match for the Raw Tag Team Championships between Alpha Academy, RK-Bro and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins.

A WrestleMania match is something both Styles and Edge have been publicly pushing for in interviews over the past year. Styles told Ariel Helwani in February, “He’s so knowledgeable, he’s such a superstar. I would love to get the opportunity to get in the ring with him. There was that time when I thought there would never be an opportunity to wrestle him, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy.”

The lineup for WrestleMania 38 currently has eight matches across the two nights, with the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Winner Take All Match and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair pinned as the two main events. Stay tuned for more updates on the event as they become available!