WWE's latest batch of releases last week included former NXT Champion Aleister Black. The move came as a shock given that Black had just debuted a new persona in the "Dark Father" and was supposed to start his rivalry with Big E days later on Friday Night SmackDown. Mike Johnson of PWInsider dropped a new report on Wednesday regarding the situation stating, "there's been some talk that Aleister Black was cut prematurely and a push that the company should bring him back in. Whether anything comes of this or not remains to be seen, but as the shock of the releases last week wears off, there's been a feeling that of everyone Black was "cut too soon" and was more the victim of broken promises and start/stop creative more than of anything that he did of his own accord."

Between a few Twitch streams and his appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Black (real name Tom Budgen, now going by Tommy End again) has shed quite a bit of light on how his character was perceived backstage and what type of plans the WWE creative team had thought up for him. He has repeatedly stated how supportive Vince McMahon was of him, but often struggled to find the right spot for him on the card. Black, while speaking with Paquette this week, talked about how that tends to happen often with starts who were called up from NXT.

"I think one of the main issues is that there [are] too many cooks in the kitchen," Black said. "Whereas Hunter [Triple H] has a vision and oversees the entire vision with his team. He always puts his ear to the ground and he communicates very one-on-one with his talent and everybody shares his vision. Where I feel the main roster a lot of people think that they know Vince's [McMahon's] vision, they haven't closely followed the people that are being brought up. Vince sees individuals and is completely mesmerized by them. And then when he has them he's like, 'All right, where do I place you?' I feel the time spent with 'where do I place you?' kind of loses it because it taking too long for people to be placed. Whether that's because the rotation is too quick or people don't have a creative vision coming in or people rely too much on letting the main roster do your creative work for you, who knows?

"I think it's a combination of both, I don't believe in one party always being the complete blame for everything," he continued. "When you come in you're a professional, you need to have a vision for yourself. You need to have a vision, you need to have ideas continuously. Even when you're not empty-handed, it just sometimes doesn't always translate the way that you want it to translate. Or it doesn't go with the vision that you want it to go. Because at the end of the day there's one man in charge of the vision, and if that vision doesn't pan out the way that it should pan out it's hard to stay afloat."