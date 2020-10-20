Alexa Bliss Channels Her Freddy Kruger Cosplay in Her Firefly Fun House Debut

✖

Alexa Bliss made her debut during this week's Firefly Fun House, and fans quickly recognized that her new outfit looked familiar. Bliss kicked off Monday Night Raw by appearing alongside The Fiend, then teleported away when Retribution arrived and surrounded the ring. Later in the night Wyatt celebrated being back on Raw with his puppets before Bliss' laugh could be heard in the background.

"The Goddess" then walked into the room wearing a ripped up red and black sweater, saying "our fun is just getting started." The sweater appears to be from her NXT days when she cosplayed as Freddy Kruger from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise while working alongside Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake.

