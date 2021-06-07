Seven Alexa Bliss Matches We Want to See on WWE Raw or SmackDown

Shayna Baszler (Photo: WWE) This pick is a bit of a cheat as it seems we're getting this fairly soon. Shayna Baszler has apparently been marked as the first target of Bliss' new persona, and it's the perfect choice for a first real feud to flesh out the character. Not only is it a great way to further separate Baszler from Nia Jax, but it's the kind of feud that would be great to build up both of them to Raw Women's Championship kind of levels. A win would look especially good for either one too. prevnext

Rhea Ripley (Photo: WWE) As the current Raw Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley has a bigger target on her than anyone on the roster. Charlotte might be the focus of her attention for now, but a full Ripley and Alexa Bliss feud would be fun to watch. Not only would it make sense for Bliss to instantly be at the top of the card with this new Fiend like persona, but it would be fun to see what Bliss' horror tinged promos and abilities would bounce off of someone who calls herself "The Nightmare." prevnext

Charlotte (Photo: WWE) Speaking of Charlotte, there's a good chance that she could end up becoming the Raw Women's Champion soon enough. For the same reasons it would be exciting to see Alexa Bliss take on Rhea Ripley, an Alexa Bliss and Charlotte feud makes even more sense. Not only does Bliss have the inherent credibility to stand up to Charlotte's claims of domination, but it's always fun seeing a supernatural character taking on someone who is grounded in their athletic abilities. It's like hitting a brick wall against someone who doesn't play along. prevnext

Becky Lynch (Photo: WWE) Speaking of having fan by playing off a straight laced character, Becky Lynch is just on the horizon. It's unclear as to when exactly she will make her return, but each of her updates has made it increasingly clear that it's imminent. Now that the WWE will be resuming live shows soon, it's really only a matter of time before Becky Lynch comes back for the Raw Women's Championship that she never really lost. On top of that, it would be fun to see if Alexa Bliss would pair with someone so no-nonsense like Lynch. prevnext

Bianca Belair (Photo: WWE) Now you can't bring up an athletic, no-nonsense performer and not eventually involve the current SmackDown Women's Champion. Although they are now on completely different brands, that's not going to last forever. Eventually the two of them are going to be on the same show, and if not, involved in the same overall program. When that happens, it'll really be a test of Bianca Belair as a champion and performer. Supernatural gimmicks are a true test of their opponents as we get see another layer to the star in question. It would be a great way to evolve Belair in a new direction. prevnext

Bayley (Photo: WWE) Bianca Belair is kind of getting that test already as she's now moving on from Sasha Banks to a more animated kind of villain in Bayley. Bayley and Bliss might essentially both be heels, but seeing them against one another would definitely make for some fun segments. Especially considering that Bliss' character could still work as a face, Bayley is great at taking explosive losses. Each time someone comes out of a feud with her they look phenomenally better, and Bayley is just constantly growing too. Also it would mean an Alexa's Playground version of Ding Dong Hello and vice versa. That would just be cool in and of itself. prevnext