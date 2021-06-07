Seven Alexa Bliss Matches We Want to See on WWE Raw or SmackDown
Alexa Bliss has been making major headway with her dark new character on WWE Raw, and so there are lots of matches we would want to see her take on either Raw or SmackDown! Her interactions with The Fiend had her wrapped up in a feud with Randy Orton before WrestleMania 37, and in the weeks since we have seen her break away from the men's division and set her eyes back on the women's division. Not only is this exciting due to the fact that a supernatural character among the women is rare, but it also means Bliss will soon be getting back in the ring.
With such a big return on its hands, the WWE can choose to progress in several different ways through either her current show Raw, or eventually through SmackDown following a new WWE Draft (which is reportedly taking place sooner than originally scheduled). But what could be the best way to capitalize on Bliss' new supernatural character? Who would end up making the best opponent to elevate them both?
Read on for our picks of Alexa Bliss matches we would like to see in action on either Raw or SmackDown, and let us know your thoughts! Who would you want to see Alexa Bliss face off against next? Who would make the best opponent for this new take on her persona? Let us know your picks in the comments!
Shayna Baszler
This pick is a bit of a cheat as it seems we're getting this fairly soon. Shayna Baszler has apparently been marked as the first target of Bliss' new persona, and it's the perfect choice for a first real feud to flesh out the character. Not only is it a great way to further separate Baszler from Nia Jax, but it's the kind of feud that would be great to build up both of them to Raw Women's Championship kind of levels. A win would look especially good for either one too.
Rhea Ripley
As the current Raw Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley has a bigger target on her than anyone on the roster. Charlotte might be the focus of her attention for now, but a full Ripley and Alexa Bliss feud would be fun to watch. Not only would it make sense for Bliss to instantly be at the top of the card with this new Fiend like persona, but it would be fun to see what Bliss' horror tinged promos and abilities would bounce off of someone who calls herself "The Nightmare."
Charlotte
Speaking of Charlotte, there's a good chance that she could end up becoming the Raw Women's Champion soon enough. For the same reasons it would be exciting to see Alexa Bliss take on Rhea Ripley, an Alexa Bliss and Charlotte feud makes even more sense. Not only does Bliss have the inherent credibility to stand up to Charlotte's claims of domination, but it's always fun seeing a supernatural character taking on someone who is grounded in their athletic abilities. It's like hitting a brick wall against someone who doesn't play along.
Becky Lynch
Speaking of having fan by playing off a straight laced character, Becky Lynch is just on the horizon. It's unclear as to when exactly she will make her return, but each of her updates has made it increasingly clear that it's imminent. Now that the WWE will be resuming live shows soon, it's really only a matter of time before Becky Lynch comes back for the Raw Women's Championship that she never really lost. On top of that, it would be fun to see if Alexa Bliss would pair with someone so no-nonsense like Lynch.
Bianca Belair
Now you can't bring up an athletic, no-nonsense performer and not eventually involve the current SmackDown Women's Champion. Although they are now on completely different brands, that's not going to last forever. Eventually the two of them are going to be on the same show, and if not, involved in the same overall program. When that happens, it'll really be a test of Bianca Belair as a champion and performer. Supernatural gimmicks are a true test of their opponents as we get see another layer to the star in question. It would be a great way to evolve Belair in a new direction.
Bayley
Bianca Belair is kind of getting that test already as she's now moving on from Sasha Banks to a more animated kind of villain in Bayley. Bayley and Bliss might essentially both be heels, but seeing them against one another would definitely make for some fun segments. Especially considering that Bliss' character could still work as a face, Bayley is great at taking explosive losses. Each time someone comes out of a feud with her they look phenomenally better, and Bayley is just constantly growing too. Also it would mean an Alexa's Playground version of Ding Dong Hello and vice versa. That would just be cool in and of itself.
Sonya Deville
Sonya Deville is doing great work as a WWE official, but something about it seems like there eventually will be another shoe to drop. It's been a slow burn to see her slowly make her way into this kind of role, and now little by little she's been getting more prominent. Eventually this might bring her back to the roster, and one of the fun feuds that would be fun off the bat would be Alexa Bliss. How would someone so grounded and attached to the managerial side deal with a chaotic presence like Bliss? It's like how The Fiend was just booked into matches without ever really interacting with Adam Pierce. How would that idea look fleshed out further?