Alexa Bliss Tries to Defend Murphy's New Storyline With Aalyah Mysterio

The saga between Seth Rollins and the Mysterio family took yet another turn on this week's Monday Night Raw, one that many fans didn't seem to care for. Early in the show, Rollins interrupted Rey and his family during their interview with Jerry Lawler by revealing a DM conversation between Murphy and Rey's daughter, Aalyah. This eventually led to Dominik attacking Murphy backstage and challenging him to a match, which Aalyah wound up costing him when she ran out to try and stop him from attacking with a kendo stick. The segment ended with Dominik calling his sister naive, prompting her to slap him.

Online fans quickly criticized the entire romance angle, mostly by pointing out the age gap between the two (she's 19, he's 32). But one person who didn't hate the storyline was Murphy's ex-fiancee Alexa Bliss. "The Goddess" wrote, then deleted, a tweet defending the story — "Honestly I don't blame him lol #ShootYourShotBud." The backlash to the tweet prompted her to fire back with a few responses.

Getting attacked for writing about a show y’all are watching anyway 😂🙄 #GetOuttaHere — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Try to make one comment supporting my ex & now I’m the bad guy 🙄 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Do I Know her or her age? No. Was I trying to be supportive of Murphy? Yes. Back off and calm down ppl. Just happy Murphy is getting the success he’s worked for. That’s all 🤷🏼‍♀️ be bothered by something else ✌🏻 https://t.co/AuBYaltYqa — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Absolutely. I agree that I should be held responsible for the storylines my ex-boyfriend receives at work. Anything else I can take care of as well? https://t.co/a6j35ssKcD — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Bliss and Murphy ended their engagement back in 2018, though they've stated publicly that they're still friends.

