Alexa Bliss Voices Frustration Over Missing WWE SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss has played a key role in the rivalry between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for well over a month, ever since she popped up as a pseudo-Sister Abigail during their Wyatt Swamp Fight back at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. On recent episodes of SmackDown she's even teased some sort of alliance with The Fiend, while Strowman turned heel by denying he ever had feelings for her and dropping her with a Gorilla Press. And yet, even though she was heavily featured in the video promo just before the match, Bliss was nowhere to be seen when Strowman and The Fiend clashed in the main event of Sunday's SummerSlam.

The match ended with Strowman cutting up the ring with a box cutter, only for Wyatt to spring to life and hit a Sister Abigail on the exposed wood boards to win back the Universal Championship. His celebration was cut short as Roman Reigns made his surprise return and attacked both men. Once the excitement of Reigns' returned died down fans began asking on Twitter why Bliss didn't play any part in the match. Bliss responded, unable to give any answers.

Good question — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2020

"Sit. Think. Breathe. Know your worth," Bliss wrote at one point, while also shooting down a rumor that she was dealing with another injury.

Bliss has never been afraid to voice her frustrations with WWE's creative process.

"It was definitely hard for a while for the tag division to get a lot of focus," Bliss told ComicBook back in May while addressing the women's tag division. "Especially when the Kabuki Warriors were tag team champions, we didn't see a lot of title defenses because we saw a lot of Asuka and Kairi competing in singles matches. Which is great, which is awesome, but I think that the more title defenses, the better. And it helps the division as a whole, because I think our tag division has some of the best women on the roster, the most talented. And when we can see the division thriving as a whole, I think it benefits everyone. And I think the only way we're going to see that is with more title defenses.

"Which is why I'm super excited that we have this match with the IIconics, and they're former tag team champions," she added. "Any time Nikki and I can have a tag team match, whether it's with a team that was just put together or former champions, I think it just helps the division as a whole."

Check out the full results from SummerSlam below:

United States Championship: Apollo Crews def. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Asuka

Raw Women's Championship: The Street Profits def. Andrade and Angel Garza

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville

Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

