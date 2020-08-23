Alexa Bliss Teases Getting Involved in the Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman SummerSlam Match

✖

Will Alexa Bliss get involved in Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's match at WWE SummerSlam? She just might if a recent tease is anything to go by! One of the more peculiar stories heading into the slate of WWE SummerSlam matches is the upcoming Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt as their big rivalry has evolved into something far more monstrous and sinister than expected. Things only got more complicated when Alexa Bliss was put into the middle of it during their Swamp Match at WWE Extreme Rules, and now it seems like Bliss might be getting involved more directly.

Taking to Twitter before the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view officially began, Alexa Bliss teased fans with her possible inclusion in the match with the mysterious message of "You got to sin...to be saved." Fans have been wondering whether or not Bliss would take either The Fiend Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman's side in the match after she had been thrust into their story, and now this tease makes it far more intriguing as to what she might possibly do.

If Alexa Bliss does join The Fiend Bray Wyatt's side in this match, it will give Wyatt another crucial weapon in the match against Braun Strowman, and could even potentially help Wyatt win back the Universal Championship. But this also means that The Fiend would be one step closer to forming a sinister faction of individuals who all align with his monstrous tendencies going forward. But what do you think of this tease?

You got to sin... to get saved. — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 23, 2020

WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view began its kickoff show at 6:00PM EST with the main show officially beginning at 7:00PM EST on the WWE Network. This pay-per-view will be a bit different than the others with the move to the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida which will see fans virtually interacting with the WWE Superstars. The full match card for the event breaks down as such:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: BraunStrowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

