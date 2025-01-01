WWE and AEW Fans Can Finally Watch Their Favorites on Streaming in 2025

Now that 2025 is here, it’s time for AEW and WWE’s transition to streaming. Beginning today, January 1st, AEW will be simulcast on Max for the first time since being founded six years ago. The app will also house their back catalog and for now that includes episodes of AEW Dynamite from 2019 as well as various pay-per-views. Fans have been clamoring for AEW to get a streaming deal for years. While AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have made it clear it’ll be a slow rollout, it’s definitely a decent start.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On January 6th WWE Raw is moving to Netflix but you don’t have to wait to consume new WWE content. There are multiple programs to sink your teeth into including Best of Raw 2024, RAW Vault, RAW Classics and more.

“From TBS and TNT, AEW every week doesn’t really change the way the fans watch the show, but it’s going to open things up and create possibilities for new fans, people that cut the cord and didn’t have cable,” AEW President Tony Khan told Fightful. “It’s a great way to reach the wrestling fans who have been watching on TBS and TNT for years. They can still do that for years to come.

It also signifies the future of pro wrestling. Wrestling is always on the forefront of entertainment, whether it’s broadcast TV, cable TV, satellite, closed-circuit pay-per-view, and still to this day, pro wrestling on pay-per-view. Looking at the different mediums for pro wrestling, streaming to me is the future of all entertainment. It’s important AEW has a foothold in that.”

The first AEW Dynamite on Max includes Julia Hart’s return match against Jamie Hayter, a fall-out match from Worlds End between “Hangman” Adam Page and Orange Cassidy, The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed, an announcement from Jeff Jarrett, and more.

For the first WWE Raw on Netflix episode, fans can expect a PLE level show, at least in terms of the card. CM Punk and Seth Rollins will lock up with one another for the first time. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are battling for ownership of the sacred Ula Fala and the title of Tribal Chief, and Rhea Ripley challenges Liv Morgan. Additionally, Drew McIntyre will be in singles action against Jey Uso.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on AEW and WWE.