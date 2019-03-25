WWE Officially Announces First-Ever Women's Main Event for WrestleMania 35

It's been inevitable for a few months now, but WWE has officially booked their first-ever women's main event for WrestleMania — Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to close out the April 7 mega-show.

WWE made the announcement a Monday ahead of Raw and 13 days before WrestleMania 35. For about six months, this trio of women have led WWE's top storyline and WWE's decision to have them close out 'Mania is as logical is it is mathematical. Here's their official statement on the news: