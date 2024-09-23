WWE Announces On-Sale Date for WrestleMania 41 Tickets

WWE is taking the grandest show of them all, WrestleMania, to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2025. The news was announced over the summer but at that time WWE hadn't announced any further details on when tickets would go on sale. A bit unusual as they've never waited quite this long before, but with all of the Premium Live Events happening it makes sense for them to withhold it as long as possible. Tickets are set to go on sale just before Halloween on October 25th at 1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

For fans that are looking for Priority Pass ticket packages from WWE's hospitality partner On Location, those are also slated to go on sale soon. With the packages, it gives fans an opportunity to get premium seating, pre-show hospitality with appearances from your favorite WWE stars and legends, ringside photo opportunities and so much more.

WrestleMania 41 will move to the end of April as opposed to its usual early April slot. Instead, it will emanate from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025. Fans looking to attend next year's event can now sign up for pre-sale opportunities so they don't miss a chance at the best seats possible.

As always, WWE makes a huge deal out of WrestleMania, so fans can also expect week-long fun in Sin City with WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to also take place. They are also bringing back WWE World which was a hit in Philly as it provided fans with the chance to see unforgettable memorabilia like ring gear, title belts, and other iconic WWE props. There was also a plethora of merchandise on sale as well as the chance to get fun WWE themed tattoos. WWE is also looking to host a variety of local outreach events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.

This year's WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania quickly became the highest-grossing WrestleMania of all time with stars like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch all headlining the event. It's hard to say what will be in store in Vegas, however The Rock has stated on record that he plans on being there as well as Stone Cold Steve Austin who has hinted at his own involvement. Additionally, John Cena's retirement tour is kicking off in 2025 and he has made his intentions of competing in his final WrestleMania very clear.

