WWE WrestleMania 42: Rumor Killer on 2026’s Location

The Showcase of the Immortals has a vague roadmap for the remainder of the 2020s. Following the smash success of WWE WrestleMania 40 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, WWE announced that the 41st edition of the event would head to Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium in April 2025. While no WWE WrestleMania locations have been set in stone beyond next year, it is known that Minneapolis’s US Bank Stadium will host a future edition and London mayor Sadiq Khan is making it his mission to bring the Grandest Stage of Them All to the United Kingdom sooner than later.

Rumor Killer on WWE WrestleMania 42 Location

WWE WrestleMania 42 remains without a host.

Saturday morning saw Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro share a video detailing major events taking place in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in 2026. The video made note of the MLB All-Star Game, NFL Draft, and WWE WrestleMania. The video has since been deleted.

In a statement, the governor’s office clarified that WWE WrestleMania returning to Philadelphia in 2026 was an error.

“This statement was mistaken, and we apologize for the confusion amid all the incredible events Pennsylvania is excited to host in 2026,” the statement read. “While WrestleMania won’t be here in ’26, we look forward to continuing to work with WWE and wrestling fans all across our Commonwealth to bring more great events to PA in the future.”

WWE has been known to cycle back to familiar venues for WWE WrestleMania, as evident by WWE WrestleMania 30 and WWE WrestleMania 34 both taking place inside New Orleans’s Mercedes-Benz Superdome (now Caesars Superdome) as well as WWE WrestleMania 29 and WWE WrestleMania 35 both emanating from New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. That said, one city getting two editions of WWE WrestleMania in a three-year timespan would have been unprecedented.

Beyond that, WWE hinted at needing to amend WWE WrestleMania should it return to Philadelphia or any northeast city in the future. WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 was hurt by the weather, as the 50 degree temperature and 15 mile per hour winds made for a chillier show than normal. The temperature was on display in the night’s main event, as then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’s typically slicked wet hair was noticeably dried out and frizzy. WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 picked things up, but top brass indicated that anticipated climates would impact when and where the company schedules future editions of WWE WrestleMania.