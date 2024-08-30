WWE WrestleMania 41: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Anticipates Attending, Unsure of Involvement

Is “Stone Cold” Steve Austin truly retired? The Texas Rattlesnake ended his multi-decade hiatus from in-ring competition at WWE WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, coming out of retirement to face Kevin Owens in the Night 1 main event. The very next evening, Austin showed face again to deliver one final stunner to longtime rival Vince McMahon. Austin’s critically-acclaimed return to the ring sparked speculation about his physical future in WWE, as reports emerged that the company was pitching him matches against Roman Reigns and John Cena, but nothing has come to fruition in the two years since WWE WrestleMania 38.

Steve Austin Anticipates Attending WrestleMania 41

The face of the Attitude Era will be at Allegiant Stadium.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin re-emphasized that he anticipates attending WWE WrestleMania 41 next April.

“It’s 400 miles down the road,” Austin, a resident of Nevada, said. “I do spend several trips a year in Las Vegas, so, to think that WWE’s biggest signature pay-per-view event is 400 miles away, in a state that I live in, that I’m going to be there, make a couple of appearances, I’ll be promoting my beer.”

When it comes to actually getting involved in the show, Austin said that is up to the powers that be in WWE.

“If they, WWE, reached out and said, ‘Hey, maybe you want to do something,’ I’d be happy to do it as long as it makes sense,” Austin continued.

Austin has been no stranger to making the one-off WrestleMania appearance without officially wrestling. He served as special guest referee for Michael Cole vs. Jerry Lawler at WWE WrestleMania 27, had a beer bash with Hulk Hogan and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 30, and laid out The New Day at WWE WrestleMania 32.

“To get in there, put trunks on, and to try and be the guy that I once was, I did that, two years ago and tried to do something but I never had a ring to practice in,” Austin reflected on his match at WWE WrestleMania 38. “[Hulk Hogan] hit it right on the head where he goes, ‘Well, he’s not calloused up. His body isn’t going to be ready for what he feels.’ Undertaker hit it right on the head when he said his timing was not going to be there, which it wasn’t, because I didn’t have any timing. Triple H hit it right on the head where he goes you never go out there, you never know what you’re going to go out there with because you don’t know what you have. You haven’t been in a ring in 20 years. I didn’t know what I had.”