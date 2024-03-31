WWE Announces Participants for the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania.
Every year WWE hosts the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a match where 20 participants vie to be named the winner with a snazzy trophy to match. Prior to a few years ago, the match took place at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania, itself usually during the pre-show. But as WWE continues to expand on its storytelling on the main show and has opted for more of an explanatory approach on the pre-show, the Battle Royal has since been moved to SmackDown.
This year will see a few breakout stars like Chad Gable, NXT call up Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, as well as Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. Additionally, Andrade who returned at the Royal Rumble in January will also take part in the match. In the last few years, the winners have included Jey Uso, Braun Strowman and Bobbly Lashley who is last year's winner. Check out the full lineup of WWE Superstars participating in the Battle Royal below.
- Akira Tozawa
- Andrade
- Apollo Crews
- Ashante "Thee" Adonis
- Bronson Reed
- Brutus Creed
- Cameron Grimes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Elton Prince
- Ivar
- JD McDonagh
- Julius Creed
- Kit Wilson
- Omos
- Otis
- Ricochet
- Sanga
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Veer
The final SmackDown before WrestleMania takes place April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Ahead of the show, WWE will host a free kick-off event much like the one in Las Vegas. Several superstars set to compete on both days of the event will be there, including WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre among others. The two most notable names that are absent, however, are The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are not scheduled to appear like they did in Las Vegas where the infamous Rock slapping Rhodes moment happened. That's not to say there won't be some shenanigans that can take place, especially with Jey and Jimmy Uso both being there.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai
- WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley
- Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Damian Priest and Finn Balor (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. New Catch Republic vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory
- WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso