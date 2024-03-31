WWE Announces Participants for the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Every year WWE hosts the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a match where 20 participants vie to be named the winner with a snazzy trophy to match. Prior to a few years ago, the match took place at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania, itself usually during the pre-show. But as WWE continues to expand on its storytelling on the main show and has opted for more of an explanatory approach on the pre-show, the Battle Royal has since been moved to SmackDown.

This year will see a few breakout stars like Chad Gable, NXT call up Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, as well as Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. Additionally, Andrade who returned at the Royal Rumble in January will also take part in the match. In the last few years, the winners have included Jey Uso, Braun Strowman and Bobbly Lashley who is last year's winner. Check out the full lineup of WWE Superstars participating in the Battle Royal below.

Akira Tozawa

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Bronson Reed

Brutus Creed

Cameron Grimes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Elton Prince

Ivar

JD McDonagh

Julius Creed

Kit Wilson

Omos

Otis

Ricochet

Sanga

Shinsuke Nakamura

Veer

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania takes place April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Ahead of the show, WWE will host a free kick-off event much like the one in Las Vegas. Several superstars set to compete on both days of the event will be there, including WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre among others. The two most notable names that are absent, however, are The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are not scheduled to appear like they did in Las Vegas where the infamous Rock slapping Rhodes moment happened. That's not to say there won't be some shenanigans that can take place, especially with Jey and Jimmy Uso both being there.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card