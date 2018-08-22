WWE Announces Three New Matches for Super Show-Down Event

The upcoming Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia continued to take shape this week as WWE announced a number of matches for the Oct. 6 event.

In an update from a previously-announced match, John Cena will team with Bobby Lashley to take on Kevin Owens and Elias. Cena and Owens were previously booked to have a single match.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz will continue their heated rivalry at the event as they compete in a rematch from Sunday night’s encounter at SummerSlam. The rematch also comes with some high stakes as the winner gets a future shot at the WWE Championship.

Following their reunion in the closing moments of Monday Night Raw, The Shield have also been announced for the show in a six-man tag match. Their opponents have yet to be announced.

As has been the case since the show was first announced, the headliner of the night will feature The Undertaker taking on Triple H in what’s being billed as the “last time ever.”

The trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reunited in the closing minutes of Raw in Brooklyn. With the Money in the Bank briefcase in his hand, Braun Strowman made his way down to the ring for the final moments of the main event Universal Championship match between Reigns and Finn Balor. Reigns retained by hitting Balor with a spear, but was then met with a big boot by “The Monster Among Men.” Strowman handed the referee his briefcase and prepared for the championship match to start, but then the original Shield music hit as Rollins and Ambrose made their way to the ring in their old combat gear.

Strowman tried to fight off the three, but was eventually driven through an announcer’s table via a Triple Powerbomb. The Shield then posed at the top of the ramp to close out the show.

Miz and Bryan’s feud stretches all the way back to 2010, but Sunday night marked the first time the two had competed against each other in several years. Bryan appeared to be on the verge of a victory when Maryse slid Miz a pair of brass knuckles at ringside, allowing “The A-Lister” to knock out Bryan with just one punch for the win.

Along with the match at Super Show-Down, the two will wrestle in a mixed tag match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view alongside Maryse and Brie Bella.