Latest Reports on What WWE Has Planned for Apollo Crews

Even though he's been with the company since 2014, Apollo Crews has never been given much to do on WWE television. His NXT run came and went without any significant feuds or title runs, he was quickly shunted to the midcard once he was brought up to the Raw roster and his time teaming with Titus O'Neil, Akira Tozawa and Dana Brooke as Titus Worldwide was rarely given any momentum. That has seemingly changed in the past few weeks, as Crews looked outstanding in a lengthy match with Aleister Black when he made the jump back to Raw and was catapulted into a United States Championship feud with Andrade last week.

Crews' chance at finally winning a championship seemed assured, but a sudden knee injury (that may or may not be storyline) caused the referee to stop the match and name Andrade the winner. Within hours Crews was seen leaving the WWE Performance Center on crutches with tears in his eyes, followed by WWE's announcement that he had been pulled from the Money in the Bank ladder match.

According to WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis, there's been a noticeable push backstage for Crews to get more television time, and that the plan as of now is for him to eventually turn heel. According to one source, he was supposed to turn heel on Chad Gable before the decision was made to shuffle him to Raw. Davis also mentioned one route WWE might go is having him be managed by MVP, who has also been popping up more frequently on WWE television in recent weeks.

Crews has never worked heel under the WWE banner, and a turn could open doors to show off more of his personality beyond his sheer athleticism.

This week's Monday Night Raw will serve as the go-home show for Money in the Bank this Sunday. Check out the card for the show below:

Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy

Raw Tag Team Championships: Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

"Last Chance" Gauntlet Match for Final Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match spot

WWE next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, takes place this Sunday. Here is the show's full card as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Th Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

