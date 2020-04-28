Apollo Crews Pulled From Money in the Bank Ladder Match Due to Knee Injury

✖

Apollo Crews had a roller coaster of a night on this week's Monday Night Raw, and it ended on an increasingly sour note. Early in the show Crews successfully pinned United States Champion Andrade in a six-man tag match involving Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Angel Garza and Austin Theory, which led to a backstage segment where he claimed he could beat the champ twice in one night. Andrade accepted his challenge, setting up a title match for later in the show

Crews looked to be nearing a victory as the match came to a close, but he tweaked knee suddenly gave out on him when he missed a Frog Splash attempt and landed on his feet, causing the referee to call for the bell. The challenger was shown backstage on crutches with his knee taped up and tears in his eyes.

After Raw ended, WWE dropped the news that Crews had been pulled from the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on May 10 (which has already been taped at the WWE Headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut).

BREAKING: @WWEApollo will no longer be able to compete in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match due to the knee injury he suffered during his #USTitle Match against @AndradeCienWWE on #WWERaw. https://t.co/W4qUhOo1dR — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020

No word yet on if this injury is legitimate, or is being used purely for storyline purposes. Though The fact that WWE didn't announce an official diagnosis like a muscle tear is likely a good sign Crews will be back sooner rather than later.

WWe has yet to announce who will fill Crews' spot in the match. As of now four of the six spots have been filled, and the fifth will be determined on this week's SmackDown between Otis and Dolph Ziggler.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis/Dolph Ziggler vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose/Carmella

