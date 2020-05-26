Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger Honors Deceased Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard

Action movie icon and WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media on Tuesday to post a photo of himself visiting Shad Gaspard's memorial outside of Gold's Gym in Venice Beach. Gaspard died at the age of 39 last week at Marina del Rey when he and his 10-year-old son were pulled out into open waters by a riptide. When the rescue team arrived Gaspard demanded they save his son first, but by the time they went back for him he had been submerged by a large wave. The Los Angeles Fire Deparment recovered his body on Wednesday.

"On my bike ride today I stopped to pay respects to Shad Gaspard. He was such a positive force in the gym and the world," Schwarzenegger wrote. "He was a hero in bodybuilding, a hero in wrestling, and the moment he told lifeguards to save his son first, the ultimate hero. My thoughts are with his family."

Since his death, dozens of past and present WWE Superstars have paid tribute to Gaspard one social media. One of the most emotional statements came from Gaspard's Cryme Tyme partner and close friend JTG.

"I want to say thank you to all the friends, fans and family who have reached out to me and Shad's family during this difficult time. The outpour of love and support has definitely helped me get through this. I have my moments where I'm in disbelief and felling a tremendous amount of hurt but as soon as I start to reminisce about Shad and our relationship I begin to smile. I have tons of memories of Shad and I just chilling for no reason and having a great time, enjoying each other's energy, working out together, traveling the world together."

Since his passing, more than $100,000 has been donated to help support his widow Siliana and their son Aryeh.

"Shad was our whole world and we were his," Siliana wrote in a statement last week. "There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a brought force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature. The outpouring of love from Shad's friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine. We'd like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts."

