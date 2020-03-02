WWE Announces Asuka Injury, Pulled From WWE Raw Match With Shayna Baszler

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka was supposed to face Shayna Baszler in a battle of former NXT Women’s Champions on this week’s Monday Night Raw. Unfortunately that match will have to wait, as WWE announced hours before the show that “The Empress of Tomorrow” will be out of action with a sprained wrist. Instead, Baszler will take on Asuka’s tag partner Kairi Sane during the show to help promote the upcoming women’s Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday. No word yet on if Asuka’s injury will cause her to miss that six-woman match, which also features Baszler, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.

Given that Baszler has already started up a feud with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, the former UFC fighter is heavily favored to win both tonight and on Sunday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to a sprained wrist, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion @WWEAsuka is not medically cleared to compete tonight on Monday Night #Raw. @KairiSaneWWE @QoSBaszler https://t.co/ubRBM5K2Vj — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2020

Asuka has yet to comment on the injury on social media.Whoever wins Sunday’s chamber match will face Lynch at WrestleMania 36 in March.

Below is the card for Elimination Chamber thus far, which will take place this Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

And here’s the card for WrestleMania 36 as of Monday afternoon:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

NXT Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Champion: Becky Lynch vs. TBD

Elsewhere on Raw this week Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits again, AJ Styles will take on Aleister Black, Beth Phoenix will appear to give an update on Edge’s health and Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo will team up to face Andrade and Angel Garza in a tag match.