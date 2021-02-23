Watch: WWE Raw Star Loses Tooth During This Week's Episode

✖

Reigning Raw Women's Champion Asuka not only lost another match on this week's Monday Night Raw, but she wound up losing a tooth in the process. "The Empress" was teaming up with Charlotte Flair again, this time to take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a non-title match. At one point during the bout Baszler nailed Asuka with a kick while she was sprawled out on the mat, accidentally knocking one of her teeth out. You can see where it happened in the clip below.

WWE seemingly hit the reset button on both Asuka and Flair during the show. Asuka (selling the tooth injury) pushed Flair away after their loss, prompting "The Queen" to brush her off and leave the ring. She then cut a promo with Ric Flair backstage, clarifying that he was not the father of Lacey Evans' child and that he needed to go home in order for her to make a name for herself. Baszler and Jax also seem to have a new program lined up as Lana and Naomi earned a shot at the Women's tag titles during the episode

Ouch. This is grim. Having a tooth kicked out of your mouth can never be good, but at least this wasn’t much worse.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7fDbqwsndp — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) February 23, 2021

Charly Caruso confirmed during Raw Talk after the show that Asuka was dealing with a broken tooth.

The Japanese star was initially supposed to defend her title against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber, but that match was scrapped following Evans' pregnancy announcement. WWE continued to advertise Asuka competing — going so far as to advertise her in a match during Sunday's kickoff show — only for her to get pulled in a reportedly last-minute decision.

Check out the full results from Elimination Chamber below: