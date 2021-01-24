Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss Raw Women's Championship Match Booked for This Week's WWE Raw

✖

Following last week's bizarre win, Alexa Bliss will get a shot at Asuka's Raw Women's Championship on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. Bliss beat "The Empress" in the main event of last week's show by "transforming" at one point during the match, switching to a black shirt, black lipstick and different hairstyle before nailing Sister Abigail. By all indications, this is Bliss' equivalent of Bray Wyatt transforming into The Fiend.

"After a tenuous confrontation inside Bliss' playground, Bliss made Asuka pay the price in one-on-one competition. Seemingly embodying characteristics of The Fiend mid-match, Bliss appeared more powerful than ever, and pinned The Empress of Tomorrow after dropping her with Sister Abigail," WWE.com's preview reads. Now, Bliss is one more victory away from capturing the Raw Women's Title. Can Asuka overcome what may be her gravest challenge yet, or is darkness in store for the Raw Women's Championship?"

Bliss has held either the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship a combined five times but hasn't held a singles championship since mid-2018. Her last reign ended in a loss against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, giving the former UFC Champion her lone reign with the title.

Asuka is currently on her second reign as Raw Women's Champion, have regained the title from Sasha Banks back at SummerSlam. Even though she's currently a dual-champion, holding the tag titles with Charlotte Flair, she hasn't received much focus on the Red Brand as of late. Since the start of September her title matches have included two defenses against Zelina Vega (who is now gone from the company), a two-minute victory over Lana and a one-minute match with "The Ravishing Russian" that ended in a disqualification.

Other matches confirmed for Raw include Flair vs. Shayna Baszler and Riddle in a gauntlet match against Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP of The Hurt Business. If he wins, Ridde gets another shot at Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. This will also be the go-home episode of Raw before the 2021 Royal Rumble on Jan 31.