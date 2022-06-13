Has Vince McMahon Picked The Next Face of WWE?

✖

"The Face of WWE" is a title few men within Vince McMahon's company have held, but United States Champion (Austin) Theory believes he's the next man to step into that role. Theory has been aligned with McMahon on television since late last year, is the youngest man to ever win the US title, was involved in a program at WrestleMania 38 that wound up involving McMahon, Pat McAfee and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and is trying to position himself as John Cena's opponent at SummerSlam next month. During a new interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Theory said he has already talked with McMahon about taking that spot.

"Yeah (we have talked about it), because I wanted him to know that this was never a second choice for me," Theory said (h/t Fightful). "This was always the only thing. Nothing against college or stuff like that, you can do that at anytime. For me, I never had a plan B. It was this or nothing. I was so heavy believing in myself at a very young age that, when these guys are at parties in high school, I'm in the gym and I'm training. I finish a job in a warehouse, working 8pm to 8am, I'm tired as hell, but I have to get up and workout because if I don't, I'm gonna fall off. I'm gonna keep pushing until the next day. It's that mentality and those little things. Everything that happens in life, happens for a reason.

"The build-up of all these huge moments that have been happening. Could this be the big build-up to get me ready for someone like John Cena? I'm gonna be honest, there are a lot of huge attractions, but I don't think it gets any bigger than John Cena," he continued. "Whether you're a fan or not, you can't deny his work ethic and what he's done for WWE. To me, being in that position where I could possibly be the face, just thinking of how much work there is, it's insane. My hats off to that. It takes a hell of a human, a man, an anomaly, somebody who can pull that off. It's insane. I feel like my brain will go crazy if I try to think of all this stuff to get there. If I just enjoy every moment and give it my best, it should be a good ride. I'm not saying it's going to be easy, but I definitely keep my head on straight and keep moving forward."

