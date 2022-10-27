WWE Has a New Idea for Austin Theory's Money in the Bank Cash-In

Austin Theory has held the Money in the Bank contract since early July but doesn't appear to be anywhere close to successfully cashing in to become world champion. His cash-in attempts on Roman Reigns at both SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle were thwarted, and his booking has taken a noticeable turn ever since Triple H took over WWE's booking. This week's Raw marked Theory's 12th TV match under the Triple H regime, but he's a mere 2-10 during that span.

WWE has already teased going a different route with Theory by having him tease a cash-in on current NXT Champion Bron Breakker. While the contract has previously been used exclusively for world championships, this could be a way to elevate the NXT title given it's the top prize of that brand. But, per WrestleVotes in a new interview with GiveMeSport, WWE has come up with another possible idea — have him wait until the last possible night to cash in.

"There is an idea that he is the first guy to wait a full year, like the day of or, let's say, the night of Money in the Bank next year. That's the storyline, like 'you have to cash this in two and a half hours. You have to cash this in 90 minutes.' That type of thing. I know that idea is on the table," the insider said.

The stipulation of having a full calendar year to cash in has always been in play since the concept was first introduced back in 2005. No wrestler has ever held the contract for even 300 days, with Carmella (287 days) and Edge (280) holding the record for most days holding the Women's and Men's briefcases.

WWE's Plans for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The report didn't make it clear if Theory would be successful in his cash-in attempt, but that will likely depend on what WWE wants to do with its world championship(s) by next summer. Previous reports have stated WWE wants two separate world champions again in time for WrestleMania season, but they also don't want Reigns losing in any capacity between now and WrestleMania 39 next April, where he'll presumably face Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

What do you think WWE should do regarding Theory's run as Mr. Money in the Bank? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!