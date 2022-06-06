WWE's Austin Theory Reveals Marvel Captain America Gear at Hell in a Cell

✖

The United States Championship was on the line at WWE Hell in a Cell, with Champion Austin Theory facing Mustafa Ali. Since it was such a special occasion, Theory decided to debut some slick new Marvel gear that was clearly inspired by Captain America, which you can see in the video below. The gear featured a blue vest with Theory's logo on the chest and the red and white design seen in many of Captain America's iconic costumes, and all that was missing was the shield! You can check out Cap gear below.

Theory's trunks also carried the red, white, and blue theme, and his kneepads followed suit. Theory's no stranger to superhero-inspired gear and has worn several comic looks during his time in WWE. This was especially true of his time in NXT as part of The Way with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell.

In fact, at one point they actually had superhero alter egos designed for them inspired by the Fantastic Four, and even the Way's traditional gear had a superhero style to it. Hopefully this is not the last time we see Theory reaching into the superhero bag for new gear, and you have to wonder which hero will end up being featured next.

As for Hell in a Cell, Theory emerged victorious, taking down Ali in a high-speed match that was Vince McMahon's idea after their encounter on last week's Monday Night Raw. Theory successfully defended his United States Championship, and now we'll have to see if he moves on to another opponent or if he has one more go-round with Ali before their story is concluded. Theory is already on an impressive run during his time on Raw thus far, and it is possible he holds the US Title for quite some time before all is said and done. That said, this is WWE, so anything can happen at any time. You can find the full card and updated results for Hell in a Cell below.

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch and Asuka

United States Championship: Austin Theory def Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP

Kevin Owens def. Ezekiel

Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin

The Judgement Day def. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan

What have you thought of Hell in a Cell so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!