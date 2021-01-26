WWE Backstage to Reveal Pivotal Royal Rumble Entrants One Day Before Pay-Per-View

✖

WWE Backstage will make its return to Fox Sports 1 this Saturday night to preview Sunday's Royal Rumble event. But as an extra twist, WWE announced on Monday that the guests for the show will reveal critical pieces of information about Sunday's Rumble matches. Not only will the first two entrants in the Women's Rumble appear, but the No. 30 entrant in the Men's Rumble as well. That last part is particularly shocking, as the No. 30 spot is usually saved as a surprise.

The WWE Backstage episode will feature former hosts Renee Paquette, Paige and Booker T. No word yet on if CM Punk will make an appearance as well.

Who will be the 30th entrant in the Men's #RoyalRumble and the #1 & #2 entrants in the Women's Rumble? Find out exclusively on #WWEBackstage! 📺: Saturday 8e/5p on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/k7OMTwNPmc — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 26, 2021

"Oh baby it's happening! I am so freaking excited about this, because it's happening! January 30th on FS1 at 8 PM eastern time, you guys can feast your eyes on a new episode of WWE Backstage! The gang is getting back together," Paquette said when the episode was announced "We're going to talk all things WWE. It will air as I just said on the eve right before the Royal Rumble, my personal favorite pay-per-view of all time, so I cannot wait. I get to see my girl Paige, I get to see my dude Booker, this is just going to be a moment, I cannot wait. It means I have to like, get out of my house too so, see if I remember how to pack a bag and head my ass to Los Angeles. It's all happening!"

Here's the lineup for Sunday's Rumble event as of now: