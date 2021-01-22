WWE Backstage Returning for Royal Rumble

✖

WWE had a pretty cool surprise for fans last night, as Renee Paquette announced that WWE Backstage will make its triumphant return to FOX ahead of the Royal Rumble. Royal Rumble is one of the biggest WWE events of the year, and as Paquette said in her video announcement, it's also her favorite pay-per-view, so it's fitting that Backstage would make its return ahead of it. Paquette will reunite with Paige and Booker T for the special on January 30th at 7 PM CST on FS1, and you can find Paquette's full announcement for the special below.

"Oh baby it's happening! I am so freaking excited about this, because it's happening! January 30th on FS1 at 8 PM eastern time, you guys can feast your eyes on a new episode of WWE Backstage! The gang is getting back together," Paquette said. "We're going to talk all things WWE. It will air as I just said on the eve right before the Royal Rumble, my personal favorite pay-per-view of all time, so I cannot wait. I get to see my girl Paige, I get to see my dude Booker, this is just going to be a moment, I cannot wait. It means I have to like, get out of my house too so, see if I remember how to pack a bag and head my ass to Los Angeles. It's all happening!"

#WWEBackstage is back?!? Here's our good friend, and the host of Backstage, @ReneePaquette with all the details! pic.twitter.com/9orrdQg79u — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 21, 2021

Here's what WWE had to say.

"WWE Backstage is back in a big way for an upcoming Royal Rumble Special on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8/7 C on FS1.

Renee Paquette, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Paige will host the preview for one of sports entertainment's most exciting nights.

Friday Night will get the action-packed weekend on FOX, as the Royal Rumble approaches, and Roman Reigns prepares for a Universal Title showdown with Kevin Owens."

It doesn't seem that CM Punk will be a part of this one, though he had a great response in the comments, as did Ryan Satin.

As for the show itself, it seems this could be the format for it moving forward, taking place ahead of big events as opposed to being a weekly show. We'll have to wait and see, but we're glad the Backstage crew is back in action.