WWE’s List of Banned Words Updated for 2021

WWE has had a policy for years where certain words can’t be said by wrestlers or commentators on WWE programming. Over the years certain words have been taken on and off the “banned words” list, with some of the most well-known examples being belt (when referring to a championship) and wrestling/wrestler (though that rule is often broken for emphasis). During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an updated list of banned words, which you can see below.

Some of the words likely won’t come as a surprise to fans who have watched WWE programming for a while, as industry terms like heel and babyface are never used and the family-friendly rating has stopped certain words pertaining to violence (including “violence” itself) from being uttered.

Wrestling

Wrestlers

Belt

Blood

Choke

Diva

Strap

Mofos

Head Shot

Trauma

The Anti-Diva

Spinal Injuries

Victim

Violence/Violent

WWF

Wifebeater

Curb Stomp

Strangle

Kill

Murder

Kayfabe

House Show

DQ

Push

Being Over

Babyface

Heel

Job/Jobber

Card

Two entries that might raise an eyebrow are “Curb Stomp” and “The Anti-Diva.” The former is still Seth Rollins’ finishing move (though they’ve been calling it just “The Stomp” for a while) while the latter used to be Paige’s nickname. The former Divas Champion has recently been teasing a return to pro wrestling after a neck injury forced her to retire in 2018.

“I’m not f—ing done,” Paige said during a recent Twitch stream. “I’m not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I’m inspired. I’m so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I’m like, ‘Okay, mentally, I’m ready to go.’ I’m going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We’ll see. This is not saying I’m making a comeback tomorrow. It’s a long f—ing road. I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It’s such a big process, but emotionally, I’m ready. The past few months, I didn’t think I was emotionally ready, but no, I’m f—ing ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that’s exactly what I’m doing. There’s a whole journey and it’s going to take some time.”