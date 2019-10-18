WWE’s Bayley Addresses WrestleMania Tantrum Rumors

Bayley has been on a tear recently, culminating in her big moment on last week’s SmackDown where she planted her flag firmly on the heel hill by cutting her hair, debuting new gear, and slashing her beloved balloon people with a blade. Bayley has been showing heel tendencies for quite a bit now, but there have been some rumors that she showed some of those tendencies alongside Sasha Banks back at WrestleMania 35 after they lost the Women’s Tag Team Championships to The IIconics. Banks has previously come out and addressed those rumors, but Bayley had yet to until a conversation with the Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast (via The Sportster).

“We read all the stupid rumors and it’s ridiculous,” Bayley said. “There’s no proof of it and it’s people just spreading these rumors because they want to talk, they want something to start up.” Her friend Sasha Banks also dismissed those rumors during her documentary on WWE Network, saying “show me the footage.”

“We literally watched the main event in person by the hard cam and enjoyed the women stealing the show,” Bayley said. “We’re professionals and we love this more than anyone can imagine, more than anyone else in that locker room.”

So, despite the big heel turn, Bayley and Banks are not having any of those locker room rumors, so we can put those to rest.

Now, the ring is a different story, as fans witnessed on SmackDown. In addition to her balloon killing entrance, Bayley went to the center of the ring and addressed the WWE Univer4se directly, and it’s a much different tone than we’re used to from the Hugger supreme.

Bayley took the mic and told the audicne “Hey B******, screw all of you” and then walked out. We’re very intrigued to see where full-on heel Bayley can go, and here’s hoping this is just the beginning of a long successful run.

As for what’s next, Bayley was fully drafted to SmackDown and is on the brand with Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina, and Carmella. On the Raw side is Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, Kabuki Warriors, and Liv Morgan.

