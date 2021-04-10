WWE's Bayley Calls Out Beth Phoenix Again For WrestleMania 37 Match

✖

A multitude of WWE fans are still baffled by the fact that Bayley doesn't have a match booked for the WrestleMania 37 card, and many are hopeful that during tonight's SmackDown we will get an answer as to why or she will get a match on the card. Bayley isn't just waiting for it to happen though, and after challenging WWE Legend Beth Phoenix to a match previously, she capitalized on a tweet from Phoenix to reissue that challenge and let her know she's serious, and it all started with a compliment.

Phoenix tweeted "Young lady...you busted your butt through this pandemic to bring us smiles and hope during sad, scary times. We ALL want

@itsBayleyWWE on #WrestleMania ....even though you’re still a little trouble maker. @WWE"

Thanks but I been busting my CONSISTENT ASS long before the pandemic!!!!!!!! So are you accepting my challenge or not Betty?!???????????? Because I got nothin but time!Hahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/7V7WTB2NHF — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 10, 2021

That caused Bayley to replay with "Thanks but I been busting my CONSISTENT ASS long before the pandemic!!!!!!!! So are you accepting my challenge or not Betty?!???????????? Because I got nothin but time!Hahahahahahahahahaha"

Many don't even care what match Bayley has, as they just want her on the card. No. 1 Bayley has proven she can work with anyone and make a great match, and No. 2 she's been consistently entertaining all year long, so she can turn a match with little to no setup into something memorable. Hopefully, it happens soon (maybe even tonight), though there are also rumors she could have a segment with a returning Becky Lynch, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Here's the official description of tonight's SmackDown.

On the final spot of The Road to WrestleMania, don't miss a Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown featuring the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a Fatal 4-Way SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match.

Here's the current card:

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Championship Match

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge address the WWE Universe

Do you want Bayley vs Phoenix? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!