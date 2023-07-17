WWE: The Latest on Bayley Following Sunday’s Injury Scare

WWE fans were worried for Bayley’s safety on Sunday night when she suffered an apparent leg injury during a match at a live event in Salisbury, Maryland. Clips of the referee throwing up the dreaded “X” hand sign after Bayley suddenly collapsed to the ground quickly started spreading on social media, though she’d later post a photo from the trainers’ room with a large ice pack on her right knee and the caption, “I’ll be alright, thanks everyone.” There have been no updates from either WWE or “The Role Model” since the incident, and according to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp the company is still waiting to determine the severity of her injury.

“Bayley” left the venue limping, but without crutches,” Sapp wrote. “WWE sources told us they’d likely need to wait for any swelling to go down before finding out what was wrong, but that her leaving without crutches was a good sign.”

Bayley Wants Sasha Banks Back in WWE

Bayley returned from an ACL tear back at SummerSlam 2022, immediately teaming with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to form the faction Damage CTRL. While the group never led to her winning championship gold, Kai and Sky managed to get their hands on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice. And with Kai out with an injury, Sky was able to win this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank contract despite Bayley’s attempt at betraying her late in the match.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Bayley pushed for her former tag partner (and real-life best friend) Sasha Banks to return to WWE. Banks officially left WWE at the start of the year and has been wrestling as Mercedes Mone in companies like Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling ever since. She too is also currently out with an injury.

“I beg her every day. I beg her every chance,” Bayley said. “…You know what, it doesn’t matter where it is. It doesn’t matter how it happens. I would love to one day step back in the ring with her. Whether it’s teaming with her, whether it’s against her. But right now, I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs to accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals. I’m just happy to see her happy.”

