Bayley Appears to Suffer Injury During WWE Live Event

UPDATE: Following an apparent injury to Bayley at a WWE live event this weekend, the wrestler took to social media to let fans know she was okay. Bayley posted a photo of her knee with ice on it, along with the message, “I’ll be alright, thanks everyone.” You can see the phot below, followed by the original article.

It looks like one of WWE’s biggest stars may have suffered an injury during a live event this weekend. Bayley, a former champion and one of the most popular women on the WWE roster, went down during a match at a live WWE event in Salisbury, Maryland. Bayley participated in a 4-way match with Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair when the injury took place.

According to those in attendance, Bayley went to the mat holding her knee. The referee reportedly signaled to folks in the back and the match was cut short. Per WrestlingNews, Bayley limped to the back while being helped by trainers. Below, there’s a short video of the referee attending to Bayley’s injury.

There’s always a concern for athletes when they have an apparent knee injury, but there might be even more concern when it comes to Bayley, considering she just returned from a torn ACL last year.

Bayley’s WWE Return

Bayley tore an ACL in 2021 and she was sidelined for more than a year. Her eventual return took place at SummerSlam in Nashville, TN last summer. Bayley returned after a title match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. In addition to making her presence known, Bayely also started a new faction upon her return. Dakota Kai and IYO Sky came in with Bayley, beginning the Damage CTRL faction.

Lately, there have been signs that Damage CTRL could be falling apart. After Bayley brought down IYO Sky at the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match to try and claim the briefcase for herself, Sky flipped things around on her leader and won the match.

Bayley Wants Sasha Banks Back in WWE

Before starting Damage CTRL, Bayley often teamed up with her longtime partner and good friend Sasha Banks, known as Mercedes Moné outside of WWE. Mercedes hasn’t been seen in WWE since last year, when she and tag team partner Naomi exited an episode of Monday Night Raw, leaving their titles behind.

Bayley was seen supporting her close friend at NJPW Battle earlier this year, as Moné won the IWGP Women’s Championship. Speaking to Gorilla Position, Bayley said she wants her former partner back in WWE.

“I beg her every day. I beg her every chance,” Bayley said. “You know what, it doesn’t matter where it is. It doesn’t matter where it happens. I would love to one day step back in the ring with her. Whether it’s teaming with her, whether it’s against her. But right now, I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs to accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals. I’m just happy to see her happy.”