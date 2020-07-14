Bayley Pushes for a Dream WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at SummerSlam

✖

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been on a dominant run since they won back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in May. And after beating The Kabuki Warriors in a title defense on this week's Raw, "The Role Model" wants an even bigger challenge for SummerSlam next month. Bayley proposed that the pair take on the WWE Hall of Fame duo of Trish Stratus and Lita at the Aug. 23 event.

Neither legend has responded (yet), though Stratus claimed her final was the one-on-one bout she had with Charlotte Flair at last year's SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Lita hasn't competed since she was in a 10-woman tag match the night after the Evolution pay-per-view in October 2018.

Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo.....after we get all the gold Extreme Rules ........ we will take Lita and Trish at Summerslam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 14, 2020

Before either women can turn their attention to setting up a dream match, the pair will both be in action this Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross, while Banks will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.

There's also the theory that the two will finally feud with each other and reignite the rivalry that led to two classic matches in NXT back in 2015. Bayley talked about fans who still hold out hope for that in an interview with ComicBook in April.

"I think it's awesome that they want to see that. Just like you always wanted to see, I'm not comparing us to them, but like The Rock and [Steve[ Austin. It was always just always like [I] have a lot of fans. Sasha has a lot of fans and they're hardcore fans. Wrestling fans are hardcore passionate fans, but when it comes to their favorites, they're diehard. And I used to be the same way, so I know it's a lot of diehards.The fans are like, who's more diehard? Bayley fans or Sasha fans? I think it's awesome that they want to see us go at it again and she's my favorite opponent," Bayley said, before sliding somewhat into character. "But I'm sorry to say, it's not going to happen anytime soon because we're just killing it as a tag team."

Here's the full card for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules so far:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (TBD Stipulation)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

Eye for and Eye: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

