Bayley Sends Renee Young Hilarious Farewell Message From the Raw Underground Set

Days after she confirmed she was leaving the company, Renee Young appeared as a special guest on this week's edition of The Bump. At one point the hosts presented her with a special video compilation, as various wrestlers and on-air personalities bid farewell to their friend. Young was brought to tears by the emotional messages, but the one that got the biggest reaction was when Bayley popped up in the middle of the Raw Underground ring. For those who missed it, the pair recently challenged each other to a fight for Raw Underground on social media.

"I will miss mooing backstage with you, and I will miss talking about our cool haircuts, all that fun stuff. But if you miss me, you know where to find me dog! Raw Underground! I challenge you at WrestleMania, I challenge you to Raw Underground and you up and left. Come back dude! What you got Renee? Where's that superkick at? Let's go!"

I will return for this. An exclusive engagement where I slap the bob right off her cute little head! 😂😭 https://t.co/RpLs2plBsu — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 26, 2020

Young confirmed that SummerSlam was her last night with the company, but a day later she took to Instagram to thank all of her fans and former coworkers.

