Bayley Sends Renee Young Hilarious Farewell Message From the Raw Underground Set
Days after she confirmed she was leaving the company, Renee Young appeared as a special guest on this week's edition of The Bump. At one point the hosts presented her with a special video compilation, as various wrestlers and on-air personalities bid farewell to their friend. Young was brought to tears by the emotional messages, but the one that got the biggest reaction was when Bayley popped up in the middle of the Raw Underground ring. For those who missed it, the pair recently challenged each other to a fight for Raw Underground on social media.
"I will miss mooing backstage with you, and I will miss talking about our cool haircuts, all that fun stuff. But if you miss me, you know where to find me dog! Raw Underground! I challenge you at WrestleMania, I challenge you to Raw Underground and you up and left. Come back dude! What you got Renee? Where's that superkick at? Let's go!"
I will return for this. An exclusive engagement where I slap the bob right off her cute little head! 😂😭 https://t.co/RpLs2plBsu— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 26, 2020
Young confirmed that SummerSlam was her last night with the company, but a day later she took to Instagram to thank all of her fans and former coworkers.
View this post on Instagram
This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things Icouldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, tbeing the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything ❤️
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.